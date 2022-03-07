Spire Global Partners With SNC On Space Services Program
- Spire Global Inc (NYSE: SPIR) has partnered with Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) on a space services program. Deal terms were not disclosed.
- SNC provides tailored solutions to government and commercial customers with technological applications.
- Spire will build four 6U LEMUR satellites for SNC to conduct RF collection and analysis.
- Spire’s cluster of four 6U satellites will enhance SNC technology that detects and geolocates certain objects based on targeted RF emissions.
- The program will provide valuable insight into how military and government organizations can better manage RF emissions and safeguard against RF and GPS interference.
- Price Action: SPIR shares are trading lower by 0.50% at $2.00 during the premarket session on Monday.
