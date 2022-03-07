 Skip to main content

Spire Global Partners With SNC On Space Services Program
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 8:19am   Comments
  • Spire Global Inc (NYSE: SPIR) has partnered with Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) on a space services program. Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • SNC provides tailored solutions to government and commercial customers with technological applications.
  • Spire will build four 6U LEMUR satellites for SNC to conduct RF collection and analysis.
  • Spire’s cluster of four 6U satellites will enhance SNC technology that detects and geolocates certain objects based on targeted RF emissions.
  • The program will provide valuable insight into how military and government organizations can better manage RF emissions and safeguard against RF and GPS interference. 
  • Price Action: SPIR shares are trading lower by 0.50% at $2.00 during the premarket session on Monday.

