 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Analysts View Marvell Post Q4
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 3:34pm   Comments
Share:
Here's How Analysts View Marvell Post Q4
  • Most analysts slashed their price targets on Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVLpost Q4 results.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Gary Mobley lowered the price target to $70 from $80 (7.5% upside) and maintained an Equal-Weight following the "respectable" beat and raise quarter. 
  • Considering the upbeat results and the pullback in the equity markets & chip sector, Mobley says it is tempting to become more constructive on Marvell but is sticking with his Equal Weight rating. He believes Marvell can exit FY23 with a backlog higher than at the start of the FY, despite capacity additions.
  • Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy and lowered the price target from $115 to $105 (61.2% upside).
  • Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann maintained a Buy and raised the price target from $120 to $125 (91.9% upside).
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Ross Seymore maintained a Buy and lowered the price target from $100 to $90 (38.2% upside).
  • B. Riley Securities analyst Craig Ellis maintained a Buy and lowered the price target from $115 to $95 (45.9% upside).
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore maintained an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $86 to $80 (22.8% upside).
  • Summit Insights Group analyst Kinngai Chan downgraded from Buy to Hold.
  • Price Action: MRVL shares traded higher by 3.70% at $62.77 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for MRVL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Summit Insights GroupDowngradesBuyHold
Mar 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Mar 2022B. Riley SecuritiesMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for MRVL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRVL)

Analyst Ratings For Marvell Technology
What's Going On With Marvell Technology Shares Today?
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 4, 2022
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Marvell Technology: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For March 3, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Downgrades Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TRQTD SecuritiesUpgrades32.0
PRTSLake StreetInitiates Coverage On18.0
WBBenchmarkMaintains56.0
KRBMO CapitalMaintains57.0
BIGLoop CapitalMaintains38.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com