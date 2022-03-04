Here's How Analysts View Marvell Post Q4
- Most analysts slashed their price targets on Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL) post Q4 results.
- Wells Fargo analyst Gary Mobley lowered the price target to $70 from $80 (7.5% upside) and maintained an Equal-Weight following the "respectable" beat and raise quarter.
- Considering the upbeat results and the pullback in the equity markets & chip sector, Mobley says it is tempting to become more constructive on Marvell but is sticking with his Equal Weight rating. He believes Marvell can exit FY23 with a backlog higher than at the start of the FY, despite capacity additions.
- Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy and lowered the price target from $115 to $105 (61.2% upside).
- Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann maintained a Buy and raised the price target from $120 to $125 (91.9% upside).
- Deutsche Bank analyst Ross Seymore maintained a Buy and lowered the price target from $100 to $90 (38.2% upside).
- B. Riley Securities analyst Craig Ellis maintained a Buy and lowered the price target from $115 to $95 (45.9% upside).
- Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore maintained an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $86 to $80 (22.8% upside).
- Summit Insights Group analyst Kinngai Chan downgraded from Buy to Hold.
- Price Action: MRVL shares traded higher by 3.70% at $62.77 on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for MRVL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Summit Insights Group
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
|Mar 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Mar 2022
|B. Riley Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
