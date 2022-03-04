 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Basic Materials Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 9:39am   Comments
Share:
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Basic Materials Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the basic materials sector:

  1. Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) - P/E: 8.65
  2. Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) - P/E: 9.51
  3. Olin (NYSE:OLN) - P/E: 6.16
  4. Celanese (NYSE:CE) - P/E: 8.48
  5. UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) - P/E: 9.96

Reliance Steel & Aluminum saw an increase in earnings per share from 6.15 in Q3 to $6.83 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.16%, which has increased by 0.36% from 1.8% in the previous quarter.

Constellium's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $0.06, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.77. Olin has reported Q4 earnings per share at $2.41, which has increased by 1.26% compared to Q3, which was 2.38. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.62%, which has increased by 0.17% from 1.45% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Celanese reported earnings per share at $4.91, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $4.82. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.72%, which has increased by 0.07% from last quarter's yield of 1.65%.

This quarter, UFP Industries experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $1.93 in Q3 and is now $2.21. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.0%, which has decreased by 0.08% from last quarter's yield of 1.08%.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

Related Articles (RS + CSTM)

Executives Sell More Than $47M Of 5 Stocks
63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Constellium Clocks 37% Revenue Growth In Q4 Aided By Higher Metal Prices
Recap: Constellium Q4 Earnings
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com