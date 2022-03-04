5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Basic Materials Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the basic materials sector:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) - P/E: 8.65 Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) - P/E: 9.51 Olin (NYSE:OLN) - P/E: 6.16 Celanese (NYSE:CE) - P/E: 8.48 UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) - P/E: 9.96

Reliance Steel & Aluminum saw an increase in earnings per share from 6.15 in Q3 to $6.83 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.16%, which has increased by 0.36% from 1.8% in the previous quarter.

Constellium's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $0.06, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.77. Olin has reported Q4 earnings per share at $2.41, which has increased by 1.26% compared to Q3, which was 2.38. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.62%, which has increased by 0.17% from 1.45% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Celanese reported earnings per share at $4.91, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $4.82. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.72%, which has increased by 0.07% from last quarter's yield of 1.65%.

This quarter, UFP Industries experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $1.93 in Q3 and is now $2.21. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.0%, which has decreased by 0.08% from last quarter's yield of 1.08%.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.