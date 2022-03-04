 Skip to main content

Academy Sports And Outdoors Initiates Quarterly Cash Dividend
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 5:33am   Comments
  • Academy Sports And Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ: ASOBoard of Directors has approved the initiation of a quarterly cash dividend.
  • The Board declared an inaugural quarterly cash dividend for the quarter ended January 29, 2022, of $0.075 per share.
  • The dividend is payable on April 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on March 17, 2022.
  • The company held $401.3 million in cash and equivalents as of October 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: ASO shares closed lower by 0.46% at $32.14 on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

