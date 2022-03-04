Academy Sports And Outdoors Initiates Quarterly Cash Dividend
- Academy Sports And Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ: ASO) Board of Directors has approved the initiation of a quarterly cash dividend.
- The Board declared an inaugural quarterly cash dividend for the quarter ended January 29, 2022, of $0.075 per share.
- The dividend is payable on April 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on March 17, 2022.
- The company held $401.3 million in cash and equivalents as of October 30, 2021.
- Price Action: ASO shares closed lower by 0.46% at $32.14 on Thursday.
