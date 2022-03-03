 Skip to main content

Why RiceBran Shares Traded Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 03, 2022 5:42pm   Comments
Why RiceBran Shares Traded Higher Today

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) shares traded significantly higher Thursday. Strength is possibly due to grain and fertilizer supply concerns amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Geopolitical tensions are adding to the volatility in the grain markets, which were already being impacted by weather issues and concerns over rising fertilizer prices. 

Russia targeted the capital of Ukraine during its initial invasion, but the nation has also gone after vital Black Sea ports in Ukraine. Now, it seems that even if production issues are contained, the export situation will continue to threaten the global grain supply.

RiceBran is a food, animal nutrition and specialty ingredient company focused on the procurement, bio-refining and marketing of numerous products derived from rice bran.

See Also: No Surprise: Data Shows Major E-Commerce Slowdown In Russia, Ukraine

RIBT Price Action: RiceBran has traded between 27 cents and $1.83 over a 52-week period.

The stock closed Thursday up 23.6% at 44 cents.

Photo: jplenio from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

