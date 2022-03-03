 Skip to main content

Here's Why Morgan Stanley Downgraded Teradyne
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 12:28pm   Comments
Here's Why Morgan Stanley Downgraded Teradyne
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore downgraded Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ: TERto Equal Weight from Overweight with an unchanged price target of $132 (17% upside). 
  • He likes the company's long-term direction and continues to see a rebound for the Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) business in 2023. 
  • However, the downward revision to this year's estimates and the general underperformance of capital equipment names leaves him seeing other more attractively positioned companies in his coverage. 
  • Pushing the Apple 3nm ramp into 2023 has made Teradyne to some degree into "more of a 2023 story," and he is less optimistic about the non-Apple parts of the business next year, Moore noted.
  • Price Action: TER shares traded lower by 3.01% at $113.77 on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for TER

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Morgan StanleyDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2022SusquehannaMaintainsPositive

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

