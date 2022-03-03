Here's Why Morgan Stanley Downgraded Teradyne
- Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore downgraded Teradyne Inc (NASDAQ: TER) to Equal Weight from Overweight with an unchanged price target of $132 (17% upside).
- He likes the company's long-term direction and continues to see a rebound for the Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) business in 2023.
- However, the downward revision to this year's estimates and the general underperformance of capital equipment names leaves him seeing other more attractively positioned companies in his coverage.
- Pushing the Apple 3nm ramp into 2023 has made Teradyne to some degree into "more of a 2023 story," and he is less optimistic about the non-Apple parts of the business next year, Moore noted.
- Price Action: TER shares traded lower by 3.01% at $113.77 on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for TER
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Equal-Weight
|Jan 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Jan 2022
|Susquehanna
|Maintains
|Positive
View More Analyst Ratings for TER
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech