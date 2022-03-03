 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Old Dominion Freight Line Registers 38% Growth Revenue Per Day In February
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 7:47am   Comments
Share:
Old Dominion Freight Line Registers 38% Growth Revenue Per Day In February
  • Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ: ODFLreports February 2022 operating metrics, with revenue per day increasing 38.3% compared to February 2021.
  • The increase reflects an 18.3% increase in LTL tons per day and an increase in LTL revenue per hundredweight.
  • LTL shipments per day increased 19.8%, partially offset by a 1.3% decrease in LTL weight per shipment.
  • Quarter-to-date period, LTL revenue per hundredweight and LTL revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharges, increased 16.8% and 10.7%, respectively.
  • "Old Dominion's revenue growth for the first two months of the quarter reflects our ongoing ability to win market share while also improving our yield. Demand for our superior service, as well as the domestic economy, both remained consistently strong," commented CEO Greg C. Gantt.
  • Price Action: ODFL shares closed higher by 2.53% at $317.97 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ODFL)

Why Are Old Dominion Freight Line Shares Trading Lower Today?
Analyst Ratings For Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line Clocks 31% Revenue Growth In Q4, Tops Street View
Recap: Old Dominion Freight Line Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For February 2, 2022
Why Peloton Shares Are Falling Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com