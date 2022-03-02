 Skip to main content

Xponential Fitness Launches XPASS Nationwide
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 1:11pm   Comments
  • Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE: XPOF) has launched XPASS nationwide, giving subscribers access to a wide array of classes across multiple fitness modalities. 
  • The XPASS website and app helps members discover and schedule premium classes based on their distance to the studio, class time, fitness modalities, and desired brands.
  • In conjunction with this nationwide rollout, digital strategy expert, Danyal Ali, has been appointed President of XPASS.
  • XPASS offers five monthly subscription options ranging from $19 to $249.
  • Price Action: XPOF shares are trading higher by 6.05% at $20.76 on the last check Wednesday.

