Xponential Fitness Launches XPASS Nationwide
- Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE: XPOF) has launched XPASS nationwide, giving subscribers access to a wide array of classes across multiple fitness modalities.
- The XPASS website and app helps members discover and schedule premium classes based on their distance to the studio, class time, fitness modalities, and desired brands.
- In conjunction with this nationwide rollout, digital strategy expert, Danyal Ali, has been appointed President of XPASS.
- XPASS offers five monthly subscription options ranging from $19 to $249.
- Price Action: XPOF shares are trading higher by 6.05% at $20.76 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.