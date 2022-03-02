'Putin Will Never Gain Hearts And Souls Of Iranian People:' Is Biden's Gaffe Overshadowing His First State Of The Union Address?

President Joe Biden referred to Ukrainians as “Iranians” during an impassioned part of his first-ever state of the union address to Congress on Tuesday night.

What Happened: “Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he'll never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people," Biden said.

The president's gaffe caused commentators on Twitter Inc's (NASDAQ: TWTR) platform to go into overdrive soon after.

BIDEN: "Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he'll never gain the hearts and souls of the 'Iranian' people." #SOTU pic.twitter.com/dIqQMBMjc8 — Newsmax (@newsmax) March 2, 2022

Among those that took notice were Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) bull and President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele.

“The Iranian people”. — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) March 2, 2022

A Twitter user pointed out that Vice President Kamla Harris appears to mouth “Ukrainian.”

LMFAO Kamala appears to mouth “Ukrainian” when Joe Biden said Iranian.

pic.twitter.com/E28NEmiPOv — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 2, 2022

Some users came to the defense of the President and pointed out that it was not a big deal.

Who cares if President Biden accidentally said “Iranian People” instead of “Ukrainian People”. Donald Trump has said a lot of stupid throughout his entire life. “COVID is a hoax” “Person. Man. Woman. Camera. TV.” “Mexico will pay for the wall.” “I’m the chosen one.” — Female Patriot Serena (@USPatriotSerena) March 2, 2022

Why It Matters: Biden touched at length on the Russia-Ukraine crisis on Tuesday night. He said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is now “isolated from the world, more than he’s ever been.”

The President also touched on the U.S. economy, jobs and the contribution of the U.S. automobile industry in job creation. Notably, Biden did not mention Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) even though other manufacturers like Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) were given credit.

Read Next: High Demand For Bitcoin Amid Russian Invasion Lead To Apex Crypto Trading At Big Premium In Ukraine