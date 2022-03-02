 Skip to main content

Apple Pauses Sales Of iPhone And Other Products In Russia Amid Country's Invasion Of Ukraine

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 3:04am   Comments
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) said it had paused all product sales in Russia, citing "deep concerns" over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

What Happened: “We have paused all product sales in Russia. Last week, we stopped all exports into our sales channel in the country,” Apple said in a statement.
The iPhone maker also said it had limited Apple Pay and other services in Russia, adding that state-owned media RT and Sputnik News can no longer be downloaded from the App Store outside Russia.
Apple said it had disabled traffic and live incidents in its Maps application in Ukraine as a safety and precautionary measure for Ukrainian citizens.

Why It Matters: The Cupertino-based tech giant’s move comes after Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov urged Apple CEO Tim Cook to stop device sales and block access to the App Store in Russia.

Apple now joins a growing list of companies that have responded to Russia's show of military aggression against its neighbor.

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) CEO Jim Farley on Tuesday took to Twitter to say that the automaker was suspending its limited operations in Russia with immediate effect and taking action to support the Global Giving Ukraine Relief Fund.

General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) is also temporarily halting vehicle exports to Russia.

Price Action: Apple shares closed almost 1.2% lower in Tuesday’s regular trading session at $163.20, but rose 0.3% in the after-hours session to $163.74.

Read Next: Will Ukrainian Crisis Jeopardize Historically Strong Market Performance In March?

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

