5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 9:41am   Comments
Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the technology sector:

  1. Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) - P/E: 8.04
  2. ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE:ASX) - P/E: 7.05
  3. Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ:AOSL) - P/E: 3.4
  4. NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) - P/E: 0.1
  5. Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ:KLIC) - P/E: 7.34

Flex's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $0.5, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.48. This quarter, ASE Technology Holding Co experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.23 in Q3 and is now $0.5. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.39%, which has increased by 0.39% from last quarter's yield of 2.0%.

This quarter, Alpha & Omega experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $1.06 in Q1 and is now $1.2. NextPlay Technologies has been featured as a value stock. NextPlay Technologies's Q3 EPS sits at $-0.1, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2). Kulicke & Soffa Indus's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $2.19, whereas in Q4, they were at 2.17. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.38%, which has increased by 0.54% from 0.84% last quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

