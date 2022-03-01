 Skip to main content

Here's Why Verizon, BlackRock Collaborated
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 5:33am   Comments
  • Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZlooks to build a private 5G network for BlackRock Inc at its new Hudson Yards headquarters, juicing up rivalry with AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) and T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS).
  • Verizon said that the new 5G wireless technology could replace Wi-Fi and give BlackRock the ability to use applications like virtual reality and edge computing that require nearly instantaneous network response time. 
  • The leading asset manager looks to occupy 15 floors of the new 50 Hudson Yards tower on Manhattan’s West Side later this year or early next year, Bloomberg reports.
  • BlackRock secured $25 million in tax credits from the state for keeping and creating jobs in New York.
  • Price Action: VZ shares closed lower by 0.83% at $53.67 on Monday.

