Elon Musk-Backed Signal Says Rumors About Hacking Amid Russia's Ukraine Invasion Are 'False'

Signal, a privately-held instant messaging app backed by Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, has denied rumors that its messaging platform was “hacked and compromised.”

What Happened: Signal said on Twitter it saw an uptick in usage in Eastern Europe and added that rumors about the hack are “false” and part of a “coordinated misinformation campaign.”

We've had an uptick in usage in Eastern Europe & rumors are circulating that Signal is hacked & compromised. This is false. Signal is not hacked. We believe these rumors are part of a coordinated misinformation campaign meant to encourage people to use less secure alternatives. — Signal (@signalapp) February 28, 2022

Why It Matters: Signal’s announcement comes as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has raised concerns about potential cyberattacks on Ukrainian banking and government websites from Russia state-sponsored organizations.

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) said on Monday that a hacking group known as Ghostwriter used its subsidiary social media platform Facebook to target a handful of military and public figures in Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion.

Signal founder Moxie Marlinspike recently took a dig at rival messaging app Telegram, which came under criticism amid the Ukrainian crisis for allegedly being a source of misinformation. He also touted the superiority of Signal’s security features over Telegram.

Musk joined the conversation by saying that Signal is the least “insecure messaging service” and that he uses iMessage as well as Signal messaging apps.

Musk revealed last year that he had contributed financially to Signal and would “donate more.”

