Top US Chipmaker NVDIA Suffers Network Outage
- NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) investigated a cyber incident that downed the company’s developer tools and email systems, TechCrunch reported.
- Nvidia’s email systems and developer tools suffered from outages over the last two days following a “malicious network intrusion,” the Telegraph reported.
- Nvidia’s systems had been offline for two days, and portions of its email systems had started working on February 25.
- “We are investigating an incident. Our business and commercial activities continue uninterrupted. We are still working to evaluate the nature and scope of the event and don’t have any additional information to share at this time,” Nvidia stated.
- Price Action: NVDA shares traded lower by 1.11% at $238.88 premarket on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.