Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Macy's, Advanced Micro Devices, Tesla, Dollar General And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story notes that the biggest implication for the U.S. of the Russia-Ukraine invasion may be that the conflict emboldens bigger economic rivals, namely China.

Other featured articles discuss why investors are bullish on an iconic American retailer, and a chipmaker's stock gets a lift after announcing a buyback program.

Also, how the invasion of Ukraine will impact a leading EV maker, and a discount retailer may be facing more challenges in 2022.

In "Overlooked Risk in Ukraine Crisis: How Russian Aggression Stirs China," by Lisa Beilfuss writes that as the world focuses on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s incursion into Ukraine, investors may be missing the forest for the trees.

In "Macy's Is Staying Together, and Wall Street Likes It That Way," Carleton English writes that activist nudging appears to have put Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M) on a stronger footing, as the company announced this week that it wouldn’t be spinning off its e-commerce business.

"AMD Stock Is Rising. Investors Are Cheering More Buybacks," by Connor Smith looks at how Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) stock jumped on Friday, the morning after the chipmaker unveiled a new $8 billion buyback program.

In "Tesla Stock Snags an Upgrade, but It's an Odd One," Al Root writes that shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) were gaining Friday as one analyst said rising oil prices, which lead to higher gas prices, will help electric vehicle makers at the margin.

"Dollar General Gains a New Bull Ahead of Earnings," by Teresa Rivas, notes that Dollar General Corp (NYSE: DG) has had a difficult 2022, falling more than 19% as investors worry that its primary shopper base faces more difficult days ahead.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.