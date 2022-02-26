Elon Musk's Boring Company Submits Plans To Build Tunnel In Miami

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Chief Elon Musk’s pet-project The Boring Company has submitted a proposal to build a 6.2 mile tunnel in Florida.

If the proposal is accepted, the tunnel will be the fourth to be constructed, and would make Florida the third state to partner with the company.

Where are the current tunnels?

Los Angeles test tunnel: The Boring Company began constructing a 1.14-mile high-speed tunnel in 2017 on a route in Hawthorne, adjacent to the SpaceX headquarters. In June 2018, Musk said that the tunnel boring was complete, and would be open in a few months.

Musk said, pending regulatory approval, people could try it for free. In November 2018, the company announced the entry fee for the tunnel would be $1 after allowing free entry on day one.

Las Vegas Convention Center: Comprised of two tunnels, the company built a system to shuttle visitors in a loop underneath the sprawling Las Vegas Convention Center. The project features a three-station transportation system consisting of 1.7 miles of tunnel.

Tunneling occurred during large conventions (>100,000 attendees pre-COVID) with zero road closures and zero attendee disturbances. LVCC Loop connects the LVCC New Exhibit Hall with the existing campus, and reduces a 45-minute cross-campus walk time to approximately 2 minutes.

Planned Miami Tunnel: The new tunnel, plainly named ‘The North Miami Beach Loop’ would ferry Tesla vehicles between several stations along State Road 826, between the Golden Glades Transit Center and Sunny Isles Beach at Newport Pier. However, several additional extensions could be created: one of about 2.9 miles to Hard Rock Stadium and another of about 1.86 miles to the Florida International University campus.

This tunnel will have the capacity to transport an estimated 7,500 passengers per hour, and that number could be increased to 15,000 passengers per hour in the future.

The budget for the project is estimated at between $185 and $220 million dollars and, according to The Boring Company’s proposal, construction would be completed in less than three years.