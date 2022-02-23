Twitter To Raise $1B Via Private Placement Debt Offering
- Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) looks to raise $1 billion via selling $1 billion senior notes due 2030 in a private institutional placement.
- The notes will be senior obligations of Twitter and will accrue interest semi-annually in arrears.
- Twitter will utilize the offering proceeds for general corporate purposes.
- Twitter's board approved a new $4 billion share repurchase program during its Q4 results.
- Twitter held $4.3 billion in long-term debt as of December 31.
- Price Action: TWTR shares traded lower by 0.84% at $32.65 on the last check Wednesday.
