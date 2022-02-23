 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Twitter To Raise $1B Via Private Placement Debt Offering
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 11:40am   Comments
Share:
Twitter To Raise $1B Via Private Placement Debt Offering
  • Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) looks to raise $1 billion via selling $1 billion senior notes due 2030 in a private institutional placement.
  • The notes will be senior obligations of Twitter and will accrue interest semi-annually in arrears.
  • Twitter will utilize the offering proceeds for general corporate purposes.
  • Twitter's board approved a new $4 billion share repurchase program during its Q4 results.
  • Twitter held $4.3 billion in long-term debt as of December 31.
  • Price Action: TWTR shares traded lower by 0.84% at $32.65 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWTR)

Is Elon Musk Joining The Bored Ape Yacht Club? Here's What We Know
Here's Why Russia Looks To Partially Limit Facebook Access
Who Is The Ghost Of Kyiv?
10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Invisible Friends NFT: What You Need To Know About The Sold-Out Collection
Facebook Follows Twitter, Shares Security Tips For Ukraine's Users
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Offerings Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com