Hyzon Inks Vehicle Supply Agreement With Sweden's MaserFrakt
- Hyzon Motors Inc's (NASDAQ: HYZN) joint venture Hyzon Motors Europe BV has signed a vehicle supply agreement with MaserFrakt, a Swedish transport group. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- The partnership expects to bring the first hydrogen-powered heavy trucks in commercial operation to Sweden.
- Hyzon will supply two HyMax-250 fuel cell electric trucks built on a 6x4 vehicle chassis.
- The 64-ton trucks are expected to have a range of up to 680 kilometers through 98 kilograms of hydrogen stored onboard.
- "MaserFrakt AB will be the first company to deploy a Hyzon hydrogen heavy truck on the road in Sweden. The initial order paves the way for future collaborations to expand hydrogen mobility in Sweden," said Max Holthausen, Hyzon Motors Europe CEO.
- Price Action: HYZN shares are trading higher by 1.76% at $5.19 on the last check Wednesday.
