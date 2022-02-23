 Skip to main content

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 7:33am   Comments
  • Barclays lowered Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) price target from $95 to $77. Teladoc Health shares dropped 2.3% to $63.81 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan boosted the price target on Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) from $600 to $620. Palo Alto shares jumped 7.6% to $511.71 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital lowered the price target for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) from $18 to $10.5. Rackspace Technology shares fell 24.6% to $8.18 in pre-market trading.
  • Telsey Advisory Group cut The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) price target from $425 to $375. Home Depot shares rose 0.6% to $318.18 in pre-market trading.
  • Keybanc cut Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX) price target from $55 to $46. Tempur Sealy shares rose 1.7% to $30.65 in pre-market trading.

Check out this: Insiders Buy More Than $170M Of 4 Stocks

  • Piper Sandler raised the price target on Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) from $22 to $27. Marathon Oil shares rose 1.2% to $21.86 in pre-market trading.
  • HSBC reduced the price target for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE: AWK) from $190 to $182. American Water Works shares rose 1.1% to $149.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James cut the price target on Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) from $391 to $370. Teleflex shares gained 2.1% to close at $322.53 on Tuesday.
  • SVB Leerink lowered Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) price target from $175 to $145. Agilent shares fell 1.2% to close at $130.49 on Tuesday.
  • Needham reduced Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) price target from $128 to $124. Medtronic shares rose 0.6% to $104.38 in pre-market trading.

Check out other big price target changes here

