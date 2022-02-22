 Skip to main content

Dogness Shares Plummet After Pricing Equity Offering At Steep Discount
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 1:10pm   Comments
Dogness Shares Plummet After Pricing Equity Offering At Steep Discount
  • Dogness Corp (NASDAQ: DOGZ) has entered into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors for a registered direct offering of 1.96 million common shares at $2.88 per share.
  • The offering price represents a 32.6% discount to the company’s close on February 18, 2022.
  • The aggregate gross proceeds from the sale total $5.66 million.
  • The company intends to use the proceeds for general corporate and working capital purposes. 
  • The completion of the placement is expected to occur on or about February 24, 2022.
  • Price Action: DOGZ shares are trading lower by 40.2% at $2.56 on the last check Tuesday.

