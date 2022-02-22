Dogness Shares Plummet After Pricing Equity Offering At Steep Discount
- Dogness Corp (NASDAQ: DOGZ) has entered into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors for a registered direct offering of 1.96 million common shares at $2.88 per share.
- The offering price represents a 32.6% discount to the company’s close on February 18, 2022.
- The aggregate gross proceeds from the sale total $5.66 million.
- The company intends to use the proceeds for general corporate and working capital purposes.
- The completion of the placement is expected to occur on or about February 24, 2022.
- Price Action: DOGZ shares are trading lower by 40.2% at $2.56 on the last check Tuesday.
