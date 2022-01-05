 Skip to main content

Meta Eases On AR, VR OS Project: Report
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2022 1:01pm   Comments
Meta Eases On AR, VR OS Project: Report

Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) stopped the development of a new software operating system to power its virtual reality devices and upcoming augmented reality glasses, The Information reports.

  • XROS reportedly stopped soon after team lead Mark Lucovsky, formerly of Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), announced his exit.
  • Lucovsky quit Meta to work on a similar AR OS project at Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google.
  • Lucovsky departed after former Facebook employee Frances Haugen publicly accused the company of harmful business practices and “the company’s new metaverse-centric focus.” 
  • The shelved project called XROS left Meta with the Android-based operating system used in Quest (previously Oculus) VR devices, which offers convenience and makes Meta dependent on another company’s OS, The Verge reports.
  • The project had been underway for “several years and involved hundreds of employees,” 9 To 5 Mac reports. The decision to stop the development is being viewed as a “setback for the company’s attempt to own the underlying software behind its Oculus VR headset and future augmented or mixed reality devices.”
  • Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 2.27% at $329 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas

