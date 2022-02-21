A Look Into Communication Services Sector Value Stocks

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the communication services sector:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) - P/E: 6.12 Turkcell Iletisim (NYSE:TKC) - P/E: 8.58 GRAVITY Co (NASDAQ:GRVY) - P/E: 5.55 Reading Intl (NASDAQ:RDI) - P/E: 7.38 Scienjoy Holding (NASDAQ:SJ) - P/E: 7.65

Educational Development saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.23 in Q2 to $0.31 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.18%, which has increased by 0.18% from 4.0% in the previous quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim has reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.06, which has decreased by 25.0% compared to Q3, which was 0.08. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.47%, which has increased by 0.27% from last quarter's yield of 2.2%.

GRAVITY Co's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $3.2, whereas in Q2, they were at 1.88. Reading Intl's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $-0.46, whereas in Q2, they were at -0.53. Scienjoy Holding has reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.27, which has decreased by 42.55% compared to Q2, which was 0.47.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.