Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: DoorDash, General Motors, Moderna, General Electric And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story says the Fed is facing a lot of pressure with growing concerns about a recession, although some believe the U.S. central bank can combat inflation while maintaining economic growth.

Other featured articles discuss why the performance of a food delivery stock shows at-home eating will be a lasting habit, and why the director of a top automaker is buying the company stock as is drops by double digits.

Also, General Electric signals that supply-chain problems aren't going away, and a pharmaceutical company uses COVID-19 vaccine revenue to expand its pipeline of products.

"The Fed Doesn’t Have a Playbook to Tame Inflation While Avoiding a Recession," by Lisa Beilfuss, says the stakes are high for the U.S. central bank, and for every professional prognosticator who is sure a recession is inevitable, there’s another one predicting that the Fed can combat inflation without reversing economic growth.

In "How DoorDash Became the Biggest Surprise of Earnings Season," Eric Savitz writes about how results from DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) showed that food delivery is one pandemic habit that’s likely to stick.

"GM Stock Has Tumbled. Director Patricia Russo Bought Up Shares," by Ed Lin looks at why General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) director Patricia Russo has been scooping up shares of the auto giant as the stock is down 17% this year.

Al Root writes that General Electric Co (NYSE: GE) surprised investors, sending its stock for a loop, by signaling that supply-chain problems aren’t diminishing, in "GE Tanks After Surprise Update on Supply Chain."

"Moderna Is Targeting Shingles, Herpes, and Cancer. The CEO Is Looking Beyond Covid," by Josh Nathan-Kazis looks at how Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) is putting the enormous cash reserves it has earned through sales of its Covid-19 vaccine to work in expanding its pipeline of products.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.