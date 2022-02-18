Facebook's Parent Meta Fires Official Who Featured In Sting Video
- Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), the parent company of Facebook, has confirmed that Jeren A. Miles, a manager of global community development, is no longer employed by the company, TechCrunch reports.
- A video went viral on YouTube, which was then reposted on Reddit and other sites, featuring him in a sting operation with the intent of catching pedophiles.
- The two-hour video, posted by an amateur group called PCI Predator Catchers Indianapolis on its YouTube page, does not depict Miles caught in the act, nor admitting to any specific sex act, nor admitting to intending to carry out any sex act.
- However, it features two people questioning Miles, who admits to having graphic and inappropriate communications with a 13-year-old boy during the interrogation.
- Miles has subsequently deleted his social profiles on sites like Facebook and Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR)
- Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 0.22% at $207.24 on the last check Friday.
