 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon's Physical Stores Ambition Trails Expectations; Tigress Financial Sees 53% Upside
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 12:40pm   Comments
Share:
Amazon's Physical Stores Ambition Trails Expectations; Tigress Financial Sees 53% Upside

Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) big bet on cashier-less technology is seeing less usage than expected, Insider reports.

Notably, the Dash Cart smart shopping cart at its Amazon Fresh physical stores has seen a steady decline in use as per internal data.

The Dash Cart accounted for only 11% to 15% of total shopping sessions at stores that have been open for longer than five weeks since last August, versus Amazon's goal of 30% of all sessions.

The team blamed the small size of the Dash Cart for the vehicle's difficulty scanning items for the slowing traction and inconvenience caused by not being able to take the cart outside.

Customers still like the Dash Cart's running tally feature that shows a live update of items picked up, and Amazon plans to roll it out in other apps more broadly.

Amazon has also continued to fall short of its projections for new stores, opening only six of its planned 26 stores in the U.K. in 2021 and only one of its planned hundreds of cashier-less Fresh stores. Still, it has ambitious plans to expand its physical stores and in-store technologies.

Analyst Rating: Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth raised the firm's price target on Amazon to $4,655 from $4,460 (53.1% upside) and kept a Buy. 

Amazon overcame fears that the company was headed for a slowdown by reporting "record results," driven by a strong holiday quarter, said Feinseth.

Feinseth sees the company continuing to benefit from "powerful growth drivers" that include Amazon Prime and AWS cloud growth and building on its strong growth momentum in 2022.

Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 2.14% at $3,026.82 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for AMZN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Tigress FinancialMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform
Feb 2022Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AMZN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

Elon Musk And Mark Zuckerberg Are Losing Billions In 2022 — But They're Still Richer Than Just About Everybody Else
This Tesla Competitor Targets 10% EV Market Share By 2030
How Alibaba's Cloud Revenue Stacks Up Against Azure, AWS, Google Cloud
$100 Invested In This Stock 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
A Tour Of The Delirious House Of Psychedelic Writer Hunter S. Thompson, Author Of 'Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
NKLADeutsche BankMaintains11.0
GTLSCredit SuisseMaintains169.0
IRMCredit SuisseMaintains20.0
JSPRCredit SuisseMaintains10.0
MORFRBC CapitalMaintains76.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com