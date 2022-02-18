A Look Into Consumer Defensive Sector Value Stocks

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the consumer defensive sector that may be worth watching:

Lincoln Educational Servs (NASDAQ:LINC) - P/E: 4.18 Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) - P/E: 7.56 Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) - P/E: 8.13 Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) - P/E: 5.95 Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) - P/E: 6.21

Lincoln Educational Servs's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $0.11, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.06. Seneca Foods saw an increase in earnings per share from 1.31 in Q2 to $2.14 now. Adecoagro saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.12 in Q2 to $0.32 now. Alico has reported Q1 earnings per share at $-0.24, which has increased by 27.27% compared to Q4, which was -0.33. Its most recent dividend yield is at 5.82%, which has increased by 0.26% from 5.56% in the previous quarter.

Ingles Markets has reported Q1 earnings per share at $3.48, which has decreased by 7.94% compared to Q4, which was 3.78. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.76%, which has decreased by 0.25% from last quarter's yield of 1.01%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.