26 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) rose 34.2% to $14.90 in pre-market trading after jumping around 14% on Thursday. Energy Vault Holdings recently started trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

(NYSE: NRGV) rose 34.2% to $14.90 in pre-market trading after jumping around 14% on Thursday. Energy Vault Holdings recently started trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) rose 17.2% to $1.84 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Thursday.

(NASDAQ: CELZ) rose 17.2% to $1.84 in pre-market trading after gaining over 5% on Thursday. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) rose 13.5% to $69.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.

(NASDAQ: CGNX) rose 13.5% to $69.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates. Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) rose 11.8% to $2.46 in pre-market trading after dipping 15% on Thursday. The company recently announced Plans to enter into the fast-food chain restaurant in China.

(NYSE: NEW) rose 11.8% to $2.46 in pre-market trading after dipping 15% on Thursday. The company recently announced Plans to enter into the fast-food chain restaurant in China. ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) rose 11.3% to $159.00 in pre-market trading following strong Q4 results.

(NASDAQ: SWAV) rose 11.3% to $159.00 in pre-market trading following strong Q4 results. Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) rose 11.1% to $54.75 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.

(NASDAQ: APPN) rose 11.1% to $54.75 in pre-market trading following Q4 results. Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) rose 10.9% to $0.8094 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Thursday.

(NASDAQ: LKCO) rose 10.9% to $0.8094 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Thursday. Fast Radius, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSRD) rose 10.5% to $4.20 in pre-market trading after jumping 17% on Thursday.

(NASDAQ: FSRD) rose 10.5% to $4.20 in pre-market trading after jumping 17% on Thursday. Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) shares rose 10.5% to $24.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued FY22 sales guidance above estimates.

(NYSE: LTHM) shares rose 10.5% to $24.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued FY22 sales guidance above estimates. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) rose 10.2% to $3.24 in pre-market trading after declining around 9% on Thursday.

(NASDAQ: NRXP) rose 10.2% to $3.24 in pre-market trading after declining around 9% on Thursday. T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) rose 10% to $0.4426 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

(NASDAQ: TTOO) rose 10% to $0.4426 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) rose 8.6% to $0.9445 in pre-market trading after dropping over 7% on Thursday.

(NASDAQ: IFBD) rose 8.6% to $0.9445 in pre-market trading after dropping over 7% on Thursday. Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTEK) rose 8% to $2.03 in pre-market trading. Maris-Tech reported plans to co-develop video-based advanced AI systems for drones and autonomous vehicles.

(NASDAQ: MTEK) rose 8% to $2.03 in pre-market trading. Maris-Tech reported plans to co-develop video-based advanced AI systems for drones and autonomous vehicles. Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) rose 7.3% to $0.2270 in pre-market trading after dropping 11% on Thursday.

(NASDAQ: METX) rose 7.3% to $0.2270 in pre-market trading after dropping 11% on Thursday. Zomedica Corp. (NYSE: ZOM) rose 7.2% to $0.4288 in pre-market trading. The company recently said Adrian Lock, Vice President and General Manager, will lead the Company's sales organization.

(NYSE: ZOM) rose 7.2% to $0.4288 in pre-market trading. The company recently said Adrian Lock, Vice President and General Manager, will lead the Company's sales organization. Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) rose 6.9% to $94.50 in pre-market trading after reporting strong Q4 results.

(NASDAQ: QDEL) rose 6.9% to $94.50 in pre-market trading after reporting strong Q4 results. Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) shares rose 6% to $1.43 in pre-market trading. Flotek Industries shares jumped 70% on Thursday as the company was awarded a $1 billion long term contract.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out this: Boeing And 3 Other Stocks Bought By Insiders

Losers

Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ: RDFN) shares fell 26.7% to $21.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 sales guidance. RBC Capital downgraded Redfin from Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $60 to $23.

(NASDAQ: RDFN) shares fell 26.7% to $21.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 sales guidance. RBC Capital downgraded Redfin from Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $60 to $23. Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares fell 25% to $108.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued Q1 net sales guidance below estimates. Pivotal Research downgraded Roku from Hold to Sell and lowered the price target from $350 to $95.

(NASDAQ: ROKU) shares fell 25% to $108.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued Q1 net sales guidance below estimates. Pivotal Research downgraded Roku from Hold to Sell and lowered the price target from $350 to $95. Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) shares fell 15.1% to $2.86 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings results.

(NYSE: DOMA) shares fell 15.1% to $2.86 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings results. Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) shares fell 12.5% to $65.75 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q1 sales guidance below estimates.

(NYSE: SHAK) shares fell 12.5% to $65.75 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q1 sales guidance below estimates. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) fell 11.1% to $0.3290 in pre-market trading. Guardion Health Sciences announced a proposed public offering of common stock.

(NASDAQ: GHSI) fell 11.1% to $0.3290 in pre-market trading. Guardion Health Sciences announced a proposed public offering of common stock. Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGH) fell 10% to $25.99 in pre-market trading after surging 161% on Thursday.

(NASDAQ: ANGH) fell 10% to $25.99 in pre-market trading after surging 161% on Thursday. Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) fell 9.4% to $1.83 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ: WNW) fell 9.4% to $1.83 in pre-market trading. Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) shares fell 6% to $22.17 in pre-market trading. Dropbox reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter.

(NASDAQ: DBX) shares fell 6% to $22.17 in pre-market trading. Dropbox reported better-than-expected earnings and sales results for its fourth quarter. BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) fell 5.3% to $31.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Also check this out: U.S. Xpress Enterprises And 4 Other Penny Stocks Bought By Insiders.