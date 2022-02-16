Western Global Airlines Orders For Two Boeing 777 Freighters
- Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) has received a firm order for two 777 Freighters from cargo operator Western Global Airlines. Financial terms not disclosed.
- The order was finalized in January and listed as unidentified in Boeing's order backlog. The agreement also included an additional purchase option.
- Boeing's 777 twin-engine freighter has a range of 4,970 nautical miles (9,200 kilometers) and can carry a maximum structural payload of 107 metric tons (235,900 pounds).
- Estero, Florida-based Western Global Airlines currently owns and operates a fleet of 21 747-400 and MD-11 Freighters, providing contracted turn-key transport services worldwide.
- Price Action: BA shares are trading higher by 0.58% at $219 on the last check Wednesday.
