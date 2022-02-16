Truist Is Bullish On Criteo Despite Google's Privacy Sandbox Announcement
- Truist analyst Matthew Thornton noted the Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google's multi-year initiative to extend its Privacy Sandbox to Android, mirroring efforts in web tracking that limit the sharing of user data with third parties.
- Google plans for the transition to take at least two years and is looking for input from industry stakeholders in shaping the design of the privacy solution.
- A beta release is likely later this year, he adds.
- Thornton pointed out that Android accounts for about 15% of Criteo SA's (NASDAQ: CRTO) revenue.
- The analyst noted that he has anticipated/assumed that Android tracking would phase out for some time, currently modeling a transition starting in the second half of 2023, and thus "today's news has zero impact on model."
- Thornton has a Buy rating and a price target of $50 on Criteo's shares (59.2% upside).
- Price Action: CRTO shares traded lower by 3.18% at $30.40 on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for CRTO
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Nov 2021
|DA Davidson
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Nov 2021
|Rosenblatt
|Maintains
|Buy
|Oct 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
View More Analyst Ratings for CRTO
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
