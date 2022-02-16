Vaccinated Patrons Can Now Enjoy Disneyland Without Face Masks
- The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) looks to make face coverings optional for fully vaccinated guests indoors and outdoors at Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts from February 17.
- Those who are not fully vaccinated will continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations at its parks in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
- Face coverings will continue to be required by all guests two and older on enclosed vehicles, including Disney buses, monorails, and Skyliner.
- A Disneyland official confirmed to CNN that Anaheim, California, will update its policy effective February 17, aligning with Walt Disney World.
- Disney's change follows Florida's Universal Orlando, which lifted its indoor and outdoor face-covering requirement for fully vaccinated guests on Saturday.
- Unvaccinated guests were encouraged to wear face coverings indoors, Universal Orlando said.
- In California, Universal Hollywood still requires guests to wear face coverings at all times, both indoors and outdoors, regardless of vaccination status under a Los Angeles County face-covering mandate.
- Universal Hollywood also has a vaccination or negative Covid-19 test requirement for guests five and older per Los Angeles County rules.
- Price Action: DIS shares traded lower by 0.47% at $154 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.
