 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Technology Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 15, 2022 9:42am   Comments
Share:
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Technology Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the technology sector:

  1. WidePoint (AMEX:WYY) - P/E: 3.93
  2. Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) - P/E: 4.3
  3. Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) - P/E: 8.29
  4. Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ:KLIC) - P/E: 7.13
  5. ASE Technology Holding Co (NYSE:ASX) - P/E: 6.97

WidePoint's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $0.06, whereas in Q2, they were at -0.02. Daqo New Energy has reported Q3 earnings per share at $3.84, which has increased by 25.49% compared to Q2, which was 3.06. Western Digital has reported Q2 earnings per share at $2.3, which has decreased by 7.63% compared to Q1, which was 2.49. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.84%, which has decreased by 1.08% from 3.92% last quarter.

Kulicke & Soffa Indus's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $2.19, whereas in Q4, they were at 2.17. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.38%, which has increased by 0.54% from 0.84% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, ASE Technology Holding Co reported earnings per share at $0.5, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $0.23. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.39%, which has increased by 0.39% from 2.0% last quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

Related Articles (WYY + DQ)

GCL-Poly Eyes More Debt Reduction With Potential STAR Market Listing
Daqo Taps Richly-Valued China-Listed Unit to Raise $1.7 Billion For Expansion
New Energy Lands as Hottest Category Among Chinese Concept Stocks in 2021 – Bamboo Works Special Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com