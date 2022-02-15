Alibaba Partners With Canaan Over AI
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) has collaborated with Canaan Inc (NASDAQ: CAN), CoinDesk reports. The partnership is concerned with artificial intelligence.
- Alibaba, which aims to build the future commerce infrastructure, will declare its December quarter results on February 24.
- Canaan is a leading high-performance computing solutions provider focusing on ASIC high-performance computing chip design, chip research and development, computing equipment production, and software services.
- Price Action: CAN shares traded higher by 6.20% at $5.14 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.
