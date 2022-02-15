 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alibaba Partners With Canaan Over AI
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 15, 2022 8:19am   Comments
Share:
Alibaba Partners With Canaan Over AI
  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) has collaborated with Canaan Inc (NASDAQ: CAN), CoinDesk reports. The partnership is concerned with artificial intelligence.
  • Alibaba, which aims to build the future commerce infrastructure, will declare its December quarter results on February 24.
  • Related Content: Tencent, Alibaba Deny Launching NFT Trading Platforms To Chinese Regulators
  • Canaan is a leading high-performance computing solutions provider focusing on ASIC high-performance computing chip design, chip research and development, computing equipment production, and software services.
  • Price Action: CAN shares traded higher by 6.20% at $5.14 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CAN + BABA)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Why Alibaba, Baidu And Pinduoduo Shares Are Falling Today
US Adds Messaging Platforms Of Alibaba, Tencent To Its Counterfeit List
Looking At Alibaba Group Holding's Recent Whale Trades
Why Alibaba And Tesla Rivals Xpeng, Li Auto Are Slumping In Hong Kong Today
Alibaba Holds Strong Despite Indecisive Market Conditions: Moving Higher From A Triple Bottom
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com