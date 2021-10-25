fbpx

Tencent, Alibaba Deny Launching NFT Trading Platforms To Chinese Regulators

bySamyuktha Sriram
October 25, 2021 10:57 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Tencent, Alibaba Deny Launching NFT Trading Platforms To Chinese Regulators

Chinese internet giants Tencent Holdings ADR (OTC:TCEHY) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd – ADR (NYSE:BABA) have denied allegations regarding the launch of NFT trading platforms.

What Happened: On Oct. 23, Chinese journalist Colin Wu reported that regulatory authorities in China had “strengthened the supervision of NFTs” and were questioning several internet companies operating NFT platforms in the region.

Among these were Tencent, Alibaba, JD.com Inc (NASDAQ:JD), McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCDChina and DHL China, part of Deutsche Post ADR (OTC:DPSGY).

On Oct. 8, McDonald's China released its first NFT creative work titled “Big Mac Rubik’s Cube” in commemoration of its 31st anniversary of operating in mainland China.

Last week, DHL China partnered with VeChain (CRYPTO: VET) to allow users to mine customized DHL mascots as NFTs.

On Monday, representatives from Tencent and Alibaba responded to Wu stating that their business has “nothing to do with NFTs.”

Wu reported the word “NFT” on Tencent’s Phantom Core and Alibaba’s Ant Tablet had been replaced with the words “digital collections.”

“We firmly oppose all forms of digital collection hype, and resolutely resist any form of illegal activities in the name of digital collections, which are actually virtual currency-related activities; resolutely resist any form of digital collection commodity price malicious hype, use technical means to ensure that commodity prices reflect the reasonable market demand; resolutely resist any form of illegal activities such as equity transactions and standardized contract transactions in digital collections, and oppose the financial productization of digital collections,” said a spokesperson for Alibaba AntChain to Colin Wu in a statement.

Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Global Markets

Related Articles

DHL China Allows Users Mint Mascot NFTs On VeChain Blockchain

DHL China Allows Users Mint Mascot NFTs On VeChain Blockchain

The Chinese branch of global logistics company DHL Deutsche Post ADR (OTCMKTS: DPSGY) is allowing users to customize the DHL mascot and mint it as a non-fungible token (NFT). read more
NEXO, XDC Network Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

NEXO, XDC Network Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more
Thursday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Thursday's Morning Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication: read more
VeChain Decreases More Than 5% Within 24 hours

VeChain Decreases More Than 5% Within 24 hours

VeChain's (CRYPTO: VET) price has decreased 5.85% over the past 24 hours to $0.12. This is contrary to the coins performance over the past week where it has experienced an up-trend of 7.0%, moving from $0.11 to its current price. read more