Motus GI Stock Surges On FDA Approval For Next-Gen Pure-Vu EVS System
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2022 9:14am   Comments
The FDA has granted 510(k) clearance to Motus GI Holdings Inc's (NASDAQ: MOTS) upgraded Pure-Vu EVS System. 

  • The new Pure-Vu EVS System is intended to improve the speed of set-up, enhance navigation capabilities in tortuous anatomy, build upon the Pure-Vu system's cleansing capabilities, and enable physicians to rapidly overcome the challenges of poorly prepared colons during a colonoscopy.
  • The Pure-Vu platform facilitates the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon to improve visualization during the colonoscopy procedure. 
  • The platform integrates with standard and slim colonoscopes and preserves established procedural workflow by irrigating the colon and evacuating debris to provide a better-quality exam. 
  • The new Pure-Vu EVS is designed to offer significant usability advancements over the currently marketed device, including enhanced physician navigation and control, on-demand bedside loading, expanded cleansing capacity, and a smaller workstation footprint. 
  • The commercial launch of the Pure-Vu EVS in Q1 of 2022.
  • Price Action: MOTS shares are up 37.60% at $0.58 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

