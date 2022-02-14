Motus GI Stock Surges On FDA Approval For Next-Gen Pure-Vu EVS System
The FDA has granted 510(k) clearance to Motus GI Holdings Inc's (NASDAQ: MOTS) upgraded Pure-Vu EVS System.
- The new Pure-Vu EVS System is intended to improve the speed of set-up, enhance navigation capabilities in tortuous anatomy, build upon the Pure-Vu system's cleansing capabilities, and enable physicians to rapidly overcome the challenges of poorly prepared colons during a colonoscopy.
- The Pure-Vu platform facilitates the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon to improve visualization during the colonoscopy procedure.
- The platform integrates with standard and slim colonoscopes and preserves established procedural workflow by irrigating the colon and evacuating debris to provide a better-quality exam.
- The new Pure-Vu EVS is designed to offer significant usability advancements over the currently marketed device, including enhanced physician navigation and control, on-demand bedside loading, expanded cleansing capacity, and a smaller workstation footprint.
- The commercial launch of the Pure-Vu EVS in Q1 of 2022.
- Price Action: MOTS shares are up 37.60% at $0.58 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
