Here's The Unique Triple Crown Cincinnati Bengals QB Could Win Sunday With Super Bowl Victory

Super Bowl LVI will feature a battle of quarterbacks that had strong college careers and were drafted first overall in the NFL Draft. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has the chance to become the first at his position to join a prestigious triple crown.

What Happened: Burrow will lead the Bengals against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI, a game that will be seen on NBC, a Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) unit, on Sunday.

If the Bengals win, Burrow will become the first quarterback to win a Heisman Trophy, National College Football Championship and a Super Bowl. What’s even more staggering is that Burrow could accomplish the feat in the short span of three years.

Burrow won the 2019 Heisman Trophy and a National Championship for the 2019 season while at LSU.

The Bengals quarterback posted a 10-3 record in 2018 at LSU before leading the team to a perfect 15-0 record and championship title in 2019.

Burrow won the Heisman with 2,608 points and 841 first place points, compared to runner-up Jalen Hurts with 762 points.

Related Link: Here's How Much Could Be Bet On Super Bowl LVI

Past Winners: The list of people to accomplish the triple crown feat is short, with a total of three names on the list, with no quarterbacks included.

Tony Dorsett won a Heisman Trophy and National Championship at the University of Pittsburgh and won a Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys in 1978.

Marcus Allen won a Heisman and National Championship while attending USC and later won a Super Bowl with the Oakland Raiders in 1984.

Charles Woodson won the Heisman and National Championship as a member of the University of Michigan Wolverines and a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers in 2011.

Only three quarterbacks have ever won a Super Bowl and College National Championship, which could make Burrow the fourth to join the shortlist. Joe Montana, Joe Namath and Ken Stabler are the three quarterbacks to accomplish championships in college and the NFL.

A list of people in the “Super Heisman” group is also small. The group, which includes people who won a Super Bowl and Heisman Trophy, has 10 members. Only three people in the group (John Huarte, Roger Staubach, Jim Plunkett) are quarterbacks.

What’s Next: The Bengals are four-point underdogs at DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) to win the Super Bowl.

The team had low odds to reach the Super Bowl during the regular season. Burrow has been a big spark for the team’s turnaround efforts and will likely need a big game to pull the small upset Sunday.

Photo by All-Pro Reels via Wikimedia.