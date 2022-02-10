 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

US Retail Sales Rise 7.2% In January: What You Need To Know
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 10, 2022 11:48am   Comments
Share:
US Retail Sales Rise 7.2% In January: What You Need To Know

Despite the challenges of rising inflation and surging omicron variant rates, the year in shopping kicked off with a bang, with U.S. retail sales up 7.2% year-over-year in January and online sales up 10.4% from one year earlier, according to the latest SpendingPulse data report from Mastercard (NYSE: MA).

What Happened: Mastercard reported apparel sales were up 37.6% year-over-year last month, the strongest growth rate for January in since the company began publishing the SpendingPulse reports. This marked the 11th consecutive month of year-over-year growth for this retail sector.

Also on the rise were retail sales for luxury items (43.5%) and jewelry (19.8%). Restaurants also had a vibrant January, with 36.7% sales growth from one year ago and a 16.6% upswing compared to pre-pandemic levels two years ago.

But the most energetic shopping data was tracked to e-commerce, with sales levels up 110.1% from the pre-pandemic period. The only retail sales sector not tracked by SpendingPulse is automobile sales.

Related Link: 61% Of Americans Live Paycheck-To-Paycheck: Report

Why It Happened: “Coming on the heels of the holidays, January typically marks a month of returns and exchanges,” said Steve Sadove, senior advisor for Mastercard and former CEO and chairman of Saks Incorporated.

“However, the strong growth across sectors reflects the optimism and eagerness for the year ahead. With nearly all sectors up, we see consumers returning to their shopping habits with a continued emphasis on digital.”

Still, shoppers will be facing higher prices across the board. This morning, the U.S. Department of Labor reported the Consumer Price Index rose 7.5% year-over-year in January, the highest growth rate since February 1982. Compared to December, the CPI was up 0.6%. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was up 6% in January.

Photo: Gonghuimin468/Pixabay. 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MA)

Warren Buffett Acquires $1B Stake In 'Rat Poison' Bitcoin Friendly Brazilian Bank While Cutting Stakes In Visa, Mastercard
Mastercard Launches New Consulting Service Including Crypto Adoption Strategies
A Bullish Sign Appears On Mastercard's Chart
Top News In Fintech And Beyond For February 9, 2022
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Mastercard
5 Best Digital Payments Stocks To Buy Right Now
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: e-commerce Inflation retail shoppingNews Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com