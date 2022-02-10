 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Another Surprise Jump': Experts React To 7.5% CPI Inflation, Highest Since 1982
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 10, 2022 9:28am   Comments
Share:
'Another Surprise Jump': Experts React To 7.5% CPI Inflation, Highest Since 1982

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) traded lower by 1.3% on Thursday morning after the Labor Department reported a 7.5% increase in the consumer price index in the month of January, the fastest inflation growth since 1982.

What Happened: The headline CPI rose 7.5% in January, outpacing economist estimates of 7.2% and marking the highest growth rate since February 1982. The CPI was up 0.6% on a monthly basis.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was up 6% in January, exceeding economist estimates of 5.9%.

Fuel oil costs were up 9.5% month-over-month and 46.5% compared to a year ago. Used car prices were up 1.5% in January and 40.5% over the past 12 months. Shelter costs were up 0.3% in January and 4.4% year-over-year.

The latest CPI inflation reading comes after the Labor Department reported last week that U.S. wages grew 5.7% year-over-year in January. Unfortunately, the latest inflation numbers suggest prices are rising faster than wages for many Americans.

See Also: 7 Of The Best Nasdaq Stocks to Buy On The Dip

Voices From The Street: Barry Gilbert, Asset Allocation Strategist for LPL Financial, said the January inflation numbers represented "another surprise jump" that will do little to ease investor concerns.

"While things may start getting better from here, market anxiety about potential Fed overtightening won’t go away until there are clear signs inflation is coming under control," Gilbert said.

Chris Zaccarelli, Chief Investment Officer for Independent Advisor Alliance, said the Fed needs to take action now to stabilize prices.

"It’s possible that the actions available to them – raising interest rates and reducing their balance sheet – are not sufficient to tame the type of inflation that we are experiencing now and that’s why they are in such a difficult position and risks for markets are much higher than are currently being priced in," Zaccarelli said.

Jamie Cox, Managing Partner for Harris Financial Group, said there is a silver lining to the latest inflation numbers.

"Based on the 5 year breakevens staying around 2.1%, people still believe inflation is pandemic related and not permanent," Cox said.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY)

What The Stock Market's Super Bowl Indicator Says With A Rams Win
Why Copper Is One Of The Best Macroeconomic Indicators
What's Going On With Coinbase's Stock Following Viral Super Bowl Promo?
Australia Lists The Koala As An Endangered Species
White House Warns US Forces Will Not Evacuate Americans From Ukraine If Russia Invades
Why Apple Stock Could Be A Treat For The Bears If History Repeats
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Barry GilbertAnalyst Color News Econ #s Top Stories Economics Markets Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
RBLXB of A SecuritiesReinstates84.0
PBAScotiabankUpgrades
IAATruist SecuritiesMaintains50.0
WJefferiesMaintains149.0
GPREBMO CapitalMaintains45.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com