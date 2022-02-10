 Skip to main content

Why IronNet Shares Are Soaring Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 10, 2022 11:06am   Comments
Why IronNet Shares Are Soaring Today

IronNet Inc (NYSE: IRNT) is trading higher Thursday after the company announced an agreement with a Gulf Cooperation Council country to provide collective defense for critical national infrastructure.

The Gulf Cooperation Council country chose to remain anonymous to help protect its operational security. IronNet will help the country better defend its governmental, financial and infrastructure enterprises against cyber attacks. The country will also utilize the IronNet platform to more quickly detect vulnerabilities across critical industry and government sectors.

"We are proud to be recognized by this visionary GCC country for our Collective Defense platform, which enables anonymized, real-time collaboration and a more proactive approach to combating cyber adversaries," said Keith Alexander, founder and co-CEO of IronNet.

"Enabling public-private partnerships is a critical part of helping this country strengthen their cybersecurity posture in the face of escalating cyber threats."

IronNet is a global cybersecurity firm transforming how organizations secure their networks through the use of its Collective Defense platform.

See Also: 12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

IRNT Price Action: IronNet has traded as low as $2.65 and as high as $47.50 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 24.6% at $4.38 at time of publication.

Photo: TheDigitalArtist from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

