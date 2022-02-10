Everything You Need To Know About Sony's Latest AI Agent GT Sophy
- Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY) claims to beat the world's best drivers of the PlayStation racing simulation game Gran Turismo with its artificial intelligence agent Gran Turismo Sophy.
- The GT Sophy project used more than 1,000 PlayStation 4 consoles to train an AI bot, Bloomberg reports.
- Different units of Sony brought in fundamental AI research, a hyper-realistic real-world racing simulator, and infrastructure for massive-scale AI training to get GT Sophy ready for the game.
- In July, the AI first raced against four best Gran Turismo drivers, learned from the race, and outperformed the human drivers in another race in October.
- "It took about 20 PlayStations running simultaneously for about 10 to 12 days to train GT Sophy to race from scratch to superhuman level," said Peter Wurman, director of Sony AI America, Reuters reports.
- Gran Turismo, a racing simulation video game, made its debut in 1997 and has sold over 80 million units.
- Sony looks to integrate the Sophy AI into future releases of its racing series.
- Gran Turismo 7 will launch next month on the PlayStation 4 and 5.
- Price Action: SONY shares traded lower by 1.38% at $109.95 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.