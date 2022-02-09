 Skip to main content

Analysts Cut Carrier Global Price Target Post Q4 Results
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2022 4:02pm   Comments
  • Analysts lower price target on Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: CARR) after Q4 results
  • Wells Fargo analyst Joseph O'Dea lowered the price target to $50 (an upside of 5.3%) from $56 and maintained an Equal Weight rating on the shares.
  • The analyst mentions better-than-expected HVAC and Refrigeration revenue was offset by lower-than-expected margins, resulting in operating results in line with his expectations.
  • Related: Carrier Global Q4 Earnings Tops Street View, Provides FY22 Outlook
  • Mizuho analyst Brett Linzey lowered the price target to $50 (an upside of 5.3%) from $57 and maintained a Neutral rating on the shares.
  • Linzey states the company's Q4 was clouded by supply chain and inflation. The analyst cites the equity market de-rate, including the industrial stock complex, for the target drop.
  • Credit Suisse analyst John Walsh lowered the price target to $52 (an upside of 9.5%) from $56 and maintained a Neutral rating on the shares.
  • Also Read: Carrier Agrees To Acquire Toshiba's 55% Stake In TCC Joint Venture For ~$870M.
  • Price Action: CARR shares closed higher by 4.19% at $47.99 on Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for CARR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral
Feb 2022Wells FargoMaintainsEqual-Weight
Feb 2022MizuhoMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for CARR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

