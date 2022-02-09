Analysts Cut Carrier Global Price Target Post Q4 Results
- Analysts lower price target on Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: CARR) after Q4 results
- Wells Fargo analyst Joseph O'Dea lowered the price target to $50 (an upside of 5.3%) from $56 and maintained an Equal Weight rating on the shares.
- The analyst mentions better-than-expected HVAC and Refrigeration revenue was offset by lower-than-expected margins, resulting in operating results in line with his expectations.
- Related: Carrier Global Q4 Earnings Tops Street View, Provides FY22 Outlook
- Mizuho analyst Brett Linzey lowered the price target to $50 (an upside of 5.3%) from $57 and maintained a Neutral rating on the shares.
- Linzey states the company's Q4 was clouded by supply chain and inflation. The analyst cites the equity market de-rate, including the industrial stock complex, for the target drop.
- Credit Suisse analyst John Walsh lowered the price target to $52 (an upside of 9.5%) from $56 and maintained a Neutral rating on the shares.
- Also Read: Carrier Agrees To Acquire Toshiba's 55% Stake In TCC Joint Venture For ~$870M.
- Price Action: CARR shares closed higher by 4.19% at $47.99 on Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for CARR
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Feb 2022
|Wells Fargo
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Feb 2022
|Mizuho
|Maintains
|Neutral
