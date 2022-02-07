 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Carrier Agrees To Acquire Toshiba's 55% Stake In TCC Joint Venture For ~$870M
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2022 7:01am   Comments
Share:
Carrier Agrees To Acquire Toshiba's 55% Stake In TCC Joint Venture For ~$870M
  • Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: CARR) has agreed to acquire Toshiba Corp's (OTC: TOSBF) 55% stake in Toshiba Carrier Corporation (TCC), a variable refrigerant flow (VRF) and light commercial HVAC joint venture. The enterprise value for 55% of TCC shares is around ¥100 billion (~$870 million).
  • Toshiba Carrier was established in 1999, which Toshiba and Carrier own 60% and 40%, respectively.
  • The transaction will include all of TCC's advanced research & development centers and global manufacturing operations, product pipeline, and the long-term use of Toshiba's iconic brand.
  • Related: Here's How Toshiba Looks To Restructure Itself
  • This acquisition strengthens Carrier's position in one of the fastest-growing HVAC segments and scales its global VRF product platform.
  • Carrier Global held cash and cash equivalents of $2.67 billion as of September 30, 2021.
  • The acquisition is expected to close by the end of Q3. Toshiba will retain a 5% ownership stake in TCC, and Carrier will consolidate over $2 billion in unconsolidated revenue.
  • Price Action: CARR shares closed lower by 0.87% at $45.84, and TOSBF lower by 1.47% at $41.50 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TOSBF + CARR)

Earnings Scheduled For February 8, 2022
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On AT&T, GoodRx And More
Carrier Global's Automated Logic Acquires Controls Contractor ICSI For Undisclosed Sum
Barclays Bumps Up Price Target For Several Multi-Industry Companies
Carrier Global Enters $500M Accelerated Share Repurchase Program
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 3, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com