Herc Holdings Hikes Quarterly Dividend By 15%
- Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRI) increased its quarterly dividend by 15% to $0.575/per share from the prior dividend of $0.50.
- The increased dividend is payable to shareholders of record on February 23, 2022, with a payment date of March 10, 2022.
- At the new rate, the indicated dividend on an annual basis is $2.30 per share, versus the previous rate of $2.00 per share.
- Price Action: HRI shares are trading higher by 3.54% at $172.55 on the last check Wednesday.
