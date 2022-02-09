 Skip to main content

Herc Holdings Hikes Quarterly Dividend By 15%
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2022 12:37pm   Comments
  • Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRIincreased its quarterly dividend by 15% to $0.575/per share from the prior dividend of $0.50.
  • The increased dividend is payable to shareholders of record on February 23, 2022, with a payment date of March 10, 2022. 
  • At the new rate, the indicated dividend on an annual basis is $2.30 per share, versus the previous rate of $2.00 per share.
  • Price Action: HRI shares are trading higher by 3.54% at $172.55 on the last check Wednesday.

