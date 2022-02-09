Herc Holdings Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend by 15% to $0.575 per share

The Herc Holdings Inc. board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.575 per share, payable to shareholders of record on February 23, 2022, with a payment date of March 10, 2022. The Company inaugurated its first quarterly dividend payment of $0.50 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021.

"We are pleased to start 2022 with a 15% increase in our quarterly dividend," said Larry Silber, president and chief executive officer. "We are committed to delivering long-term sustainable value to shareholders with a balanced, disciplined and opportunistic approach to capital deployment. With our available liquidity, we plan to continue to invest in organic growth and M&A and will consider future dividend growth in line with our long-term business performance."

At the new rate, the indicated dividend on an annual basis is $2.30 per share compared to the previous rate of $2.00 per share.

About Herc Holdings Inc.

