Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2022 7:19am   Comments
21 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

 

  • Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) rose 39% to $1.30 in pre-market trading. Infobird recently signed a contract with subsidiary of Nippi Japan for digital marketing solutions.
  • Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares rose 19.4% to $172.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.
  • ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: ERYP) rose 11.6% to $2.11 in pre-market trading. ERYTECH expanded its patent portfolio for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases.
  • Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) rose 10.1% to $54.85 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares rose 8.5% to $0.5461 in pre-market trading after the company announced that it has received an extension of 180 calendar days to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.
  • Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) rose 8.4% to $10.35 in pre-market trading. Tritium DCFC shares jumped over 39% on Tuesday after the company announced a manufacturing facility in Tennessee.
  • E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited  (NASDAQ: EJH) rose 8% to $0.7790 in pre-market trading. 
  • Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) rose 8% to $5.02 in pre-market trading after jumping 21% on Tuesday. Joby Aviation and SK Telecom recently announced partnership to introduce emissions-free aerial ridesharing services to cities and communities across South Korea.
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.  (NYSE: CMG) rose 6.5% to $1,555.00 in pre-market trading as the company reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. The company said it sees Q1 same-store sales up in mid to high single digits range.
  • Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) rose 5.6% to $6.62 in pre-market trading after dropping 11% on Tuesday.
  • SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) rose 5.2% to $16.95 in pre-market trading.

 

Losers

  • Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares fell 48.4% to $0.2437 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $15.4 million public offering of common stock and warrants.
  • Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) shares fell 29.7% to $3.29 in pre-market trading after surging around 43% on Tuesday.
  • The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) fell 25.6% to $7.83 in pre-market trading after the company issued Q4 EPS guidance below estimates and said it expects a Q4 sales decline of approximately 11% year over year.
  • New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) shares fell 23.1% to $84.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 adjusted EPS results and issued Q4 and FY22 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
  • Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT) shares fell 8.3% to $5.79 in pre-market trading after dipping around 20% on Tuesday. Nuvectis Pharma reported closing of $16,000,000 upsized initial public offering of common stock.
  • Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) fell 6.8% to $5.78 in pre-market trading following Q4 results.
  • BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA) shares fell 6.5% to $2.43 in pre-market trading after jumping around 24% on Tuesday. BioCardia recently announced it received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for CardiAMP cell therapy system for heart failure.
  • Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ: ARBK) fell 5.9% to $10.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) shares fell 4.5% to $37.69 in pre-market. JP Morgan downgraded Big Lots from Neutral to Underweight and lowered the price target from $54 to $31.
  • Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares fell 3.9% to $39.59 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings results.

 

