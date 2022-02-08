How CVS Health's Stock Looks Heading Into Q4 Earnings Print

CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) popped up more than 1% higher on Tuesday, which put the stock into blue skies. The stock has run over 11% higher since reaching a low of $99.69 on Jan. 24.

The low was caused by overall market weakness amid the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) pulling back to the $420.76 level on that same date and the run-up into blue skies may be in anticipation of a bullish reaction to the pharmaceutical company’s fourth-quarter earnings, which are expected to print Wednesday morning before the market opens.

On Jan. 11, CVS boosted its full-year 2021 projections and affirmed its 2022 guidance, saying it expects earnings per share to come in between $8.33 and $8.38 for 2021 and expects EPS to come within the range of $8.10 to $8.30 for 2022.

When the company printed its third-quarter results on Nov. 3, the stock reacted bullishly, gapping up 1.5% higher to start the session and rallying an additional 4.14% intraday.

The CVS Chart: CVS has been trading in a rising channel since Dec. 6, making a fairly consistent series of higher highs and higher lows. The pattern is considered to be bullish until the stock drops through the bottom of the lower ascending trendline.

On Tuesday, the stock looks to be printing a bullish Marubozu candlestick, which indicates higher prices may come on Wednesday. It should be noted that because CVS reports earnings on Wednesday the candlestick pattern can be easily negated.

CVS has been riding up the eight-day exponential moving average (EMA) since Jan. 26. Because the area has proven to be a solid support level, bullish traders can use a loss of the eight-day EMA as a stop.

The stock is entering into overbought territory, with its relative strength index reaching the 70% level. Although the indicator can remain extended for long periods of time, bullish traders should be aware an RSI at this level can be a sell signal.

Above the all-time high, there is no resistance in the form of price history but there is support below at $107.26 and $104.56.

Photo: Mike Mozart via Flickr