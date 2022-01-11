 Skip to main content

Amid Stronger Than Expected Retail Performance, CVS Health Boosts 2021 Guidance
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 11, 2022 1:46pm   Comments
CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) boosted its 2021 guidance ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings in early February, with executives citing better-than-expected performance in its retail segment.

  • In an SEC filing, the Company raised its full-year earnings projections to $8.33 - $8.38 per share from a previous estimate of $8
  • The Company also affirmed its 2022 guidance of $8.10 - $8.30 per share.
  • RelatedCVS Plans 900 Store Closures Over Three Years.
  • During the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, CVS's chief financial officer, Shawn Guertin, said the retail business's strong results in the fourth quarter account for about 80% of the overperformance CVS saw.
  • See the Company presentation here.
  • As COVID-19 pandemic response, the Company administered around 59 million vaccines and about 32 million tests.
  • Price Action: CVS shares are up 0.85% at $105.95 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Health Care General

