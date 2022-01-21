5 Iconic Watches Of Movie And Celebrity Lore That You Can Buy — At A Steep Price

Want to get into haute horology?

It’s not the name of a new influencer trend, but it is one that has stood the test of time — it’s the love of fine watches, not an iPhone clock or watch.

For devotees, there are certain watches that are coveted and collected. Some people start this passion by chance, inheriting a watch from a family member or seeing a watch worn by their favorite celebrity or movie character.

Five of those iconic, and often pricey watches are listed below. (Note: The watch prices are for new watches, not those on the resale market.)

1. Paul Newman’s Rolex Daytona, Ref. 6239

This list starts with a love story: In 1968, Joanne Woodward, Paul Newman’s wife, bought a Rolex Daytona, Ref. 6239 watch from Tiffany’s and had it inscribed on the back with “Drive Carefully Me” — possibly in reference the movie, “Winning,” the couple was making in which Newman portrayed a racecar driver. (Originally developed in 1963 to meet the demands professional racecar drivers, the Daytona is in reference to the racetrack in Florida.)

Newman became both hooked on racing and the watch, which he wore continuously until the mid-‘80s.

When Newman passed away, collectors started to haunt auction houses or watch dealers to see if it it had come onto the market. Turns out, Newman gave it to his daughter Nell Newman’s then-boyfriend James Cox as a gift in 1984. After the elder Newman died, Cox sold it at auction in 2017 through Phillips New York auction house. According to a Forbes article, a portion of the proceeds go to the Nell Newman Foundation, continuing in the spirit of Paul Newman, who was known for his philanthropy.

How much did it sell for? $17.8 million, winning bidder unknown.

Price (Rolex website):

High: Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph in platinum. Price upon request (but think more than $41,000)

Low: Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph in oystersteel: $14,550

2. Cartier Tank Watch



Developed by Parisian jeweler Louis Cartier in 1917, the Tank watch has become one of the most recognizable — and sought after — Cartier watch designs.

The inspiration? A Renault tank Cartier had seen in used in France during World War I. Since the first Tank watch, Cartier (the company) has created offshoots of the Tank: the Cartier website lists 83 models.

What makes the watch a Tank are its features: its lateral brancards, the Roman numeral dial, chemin-de-fer chapter ring, sword-shaped blue steel hands and a winding crown topped with sapphire cabochon.

Princess Diana, Jacqueline Onassis and Yves Saint Laurent were known for their Tank watches, and today’s notable fans include Mick Jagger, former first lady Michelle Obama, and actors Rami Malek and Leon Bridges.

Cartier is owned by Compagnie Financière Richemont S.A. (OTC: CFRUY).

Price (Cartier website):

High: Tank Cintrée Watch: $106,000

Low: Tank Must Watch: $2,610

3. Jaegar-LeCoultre 101 Reine



For her coronation in 1953, Queen Elizabeth II wore a Jaegar-LeCoultre 101 Reine. A gift from Vincent Auriol, the then President of France, its slim and elegant look was the perfect foil to the really big jewelry the Queen was wearing that day. (And during the 1950s, it was unseemly for a woman to look at her watch for the time, so this way, during the actual coronation when the Queen was wondering, “When is the going to end? I need a cocktail.” she could discreetly look at her watch.)

Besides gracing the wrist of a queen, what distinguishes this watch is that it has one of the smallest mechanical movements, the Calibre 101, designed by Jaeger-LeCoultre in 1929.

The 101 has amassed a loyal following: variations have recently been spotted on the wrists of the actresses Diane Kruger, Dakota Fanning and Catherine Deneuve.

Jaegar-LeCoultre is also owned by Compagnie Financière Richemont S.A.

Price: (From Jaeger-LeCoultre website)

High: Price upon request

Low: While there isn’t a less expensive model of the Reine, may we interest you in Reverso Tribute Nonantième in pink gold at about $45,535, or the Master Ultra Thin Perpetual, worn by Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange character in the Marvel movie. In white gold it is priced at about $47,853.

4. Omega Constellation Manhattan



Omega’s Constellation was released in 1952, distinguished by the “claw” at 3 and 9, which were designed to keep the crystal in, but became its signature look.

In 1982, the Constellation Manhattan became available and has become the favorite of supermodel Cindy Crawford and her daughter, model/influencer Kaia Gerber. Are there diamonds on it? Of course.

Omega is owned by The Swatch Group (OTC: SWGAY), which also includes the '80s iconic watch company, Swatch.

Price (From Omega website):

High: Co-Axial Master Chronometer, $29,000 (and currently a waiting list)

Low: Co-Axial Master Chronometer, $12,300

5. Rolex Submariner, Ref. 6538



The epitome of product placement in movies are the watches worn by James Bond. The one to kick it off was the Rolex Submariner, Ref. 6538, which made its cinematic debut on Sean Connery’s wrist in 1962’s “Dr. No.” And while different Submariners, such as Ref. 5513, 6238 and 16610, were seen in other Bond movies, nothing can beat the original.

More practically, the Submariner is designed to be a diver’s watch, but also works as a sports watch.

Prices: (From Rolex website):

High: 18 kt. white gold, $40,650

Low: Oystersteel, $8,950

Photos: Via company websites; Daytona via Phillips; Sean Connery as James Bond, Columbia Pictures via IMDb.