Here's Why Citi Is Still Bullish On Nvidia Despite Arm Deal Fall Out
- Citi analyst Atif Malik reiterated a Buy rating on Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) with a $350 price target. The price target implies an upside of 41.5%.
- The re-rating follows Nvidia's termination of the planned acquisition of SoftBank Group Corp's (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) ARM Ltd due to significant regulatory challenges to closing the deal.
- The Street largely expected that the deal would not win regulatory approval, Malik tells investors in a research note.
- As part of the agreement, SoftBank will retain the $1.25 billion prepaid by Nvidia, and Nvidia will retain its 20-year Arm license, the analyst notes.
- Nvidia intends to record a $1.36 billion charge in Q1 of the fiscal year 2023, inclusive of the $1.25 billion prepayments provided at signing, Malik adds.
- Nvidia also plans to launch its computer processing unit, Grace, in 2023 and, with the 20-year ARM license, can pursue this strategy without owning Arm, the analyst says.
- Price Action: NVDA shares traded higher by 1.22% at $250.29 on the last check Tuesday.
