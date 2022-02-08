 Skip to main content

Here's Why Citi Is Still Bullish On Nvidia Despite Arm Deal Fall Out
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2022 3:38pm   Comments
  • Citi analyst Atif Malik reiterated a Buy rating on Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) with a $350 price target. The price target implies an upside of 41.5%.
  • The re-rating follows Nvidia's termination of the planned acquisition of SoftBank Group Corp's (OTC: SFTBY) (OTC: SFTBF) ARM Ltd due to significant regulatory challenges to closing the deal. 
  • The Street largely expected that the deal would not win regulatory approval, Malik tells investors in a research note. 
  • Related Content: SoftBank Aims For Arm IPO After Nvidia Dumps Takeover Plans
  • As part of the agreement, SoftBank will retain the $1.25 billion prepaid by Nvidia, and Nvidia will retain its 20-year Arm license, the analyst notes. 
  • Nvidia intends to record a $1.36 billion charge in Q1 of the fiscal year 2023, inclusive of the $1.25 billion prepayments provided at signing, Malik adds.
  • Nvidia also plans to launch its computer processing unit, Grace, in 2023 and, with the 20-year ARM license, can pursue this strategy without owning Arm, the analyst says.
  • Price Action: NVDA shares traded higher by 1.22% at $250.29 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

