5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Technology Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the technology sector:

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) - P/E: 8.59 Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) - P/E: 6.28 Remark Hldgs (NASDAQ:MARK) - P/E: 1.66 Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) - P/E: 3.12 Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) - P/E: 6.81

This quarter, Zepp Health experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.31 in Q2 and is now 0.15. This quarter, Optical Cable experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.05 in Q3 and is now 0.0. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.45%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from 2.45% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Remark Hldgs reported earnings per share at -0.07, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at -0.02. Aviat Networks has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.71, which has increased by 5.97% compared to Q1, which was 0.67. Dell Technologies has reported Q3 earnings per share at 2.37, which has increased by 5.8% compared to Q2, which was 2.24. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.75%, which has increased by 1.44% from last quarter's yield of 2.31%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.