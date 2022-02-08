Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The NFIB small business optimism index for January is scheduled for release at 6:00 a.m. ET. The optimism index for small businesses is expected to decline to 97.5 in January from 98.9 in December.
- International trade report for December is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect a deficit of $83.0 billion for total goods and services trade in December versus a deficit of $80.2 billion in the previous month.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week will be released at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Also check out: Executives Buy Around $62M Of 3 Stocks
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets